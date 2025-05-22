Invesco Emerging Markets ex-China Equity Fund

Chinese equities have taken an ever-greater slice of the emerging markets pie over the years. While only around 5% of the MSCI Emerging Markets index consisted of Chinese equities 20 years ago, they make up around 27% of the index as at December 2024.

China’s growing dominance in widely followed emerging market benchmarks has caused investors to worry about concentration risks. Combined with investors becoming more wary of China-specific risks, this has fuelled demand for products that can limit their exposure to the world’s second biggest economy.