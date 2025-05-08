Fixed Income Performance

April saw mixed performance across fixed income markets, with a divergence of fortunes between different asset classes and regions. It was also a very volatile month as markets responded to the US "Liberation Day" announcements on tariffs and trade, which overshadowed economic data releases.

On April 2nd, President Trump announced a baseline 10% tariff on imports from all countries, with higher rates applied to a list of nations deemed to have unfair trade practices. China responded with retaliatory tariffs, leading the US to increase tariffs on Chinese goods to 125% (in addition to the existing 20% levies), raising concerns about trade wars between the US and other nations. However, after financial markets responded negatively to the policy announcements, President Trump announced a 90-day pause in the implementation of tariffs, which helped to restore some calm to markets later in the month.

With equity markets falling in response to the tariff announcements, US Treasuries initially rallied. However, the rally was short-lived, with yields rising sharply as initial concerns about the impact of tariffs on growth quickly turned to concerns about their impact on inflation and monetary policy, particularly with the US Dollar weakening at the same time.

The US Treasury market then calmed in the second half of the month as tariff implementation was delayed, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury ending the month 4 basis points lower in yield than at the end of March. Meanwhile, having been trading at historically tight levels, the risk-off sentiment early in the month drove credit spreads to widen sharply before recovering in the second half of the month as market volatility declined.

The best-performing markets during April were Euro Government Bonds and Gilts. They had performed poorly in March due to concerns about increased defense spending but rallied in April with expectations that tariffs would lead to lower growth and easier monetary policy in Europe.