Introducing the Invesco Net Zero Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund

This Article 9 fund offers the opportunity to build resilience for the future, while investing in companies that are decarbonising today.

Large corporates account for nearly one fifth of total global carbon emissions. We believe a large corporate credit strategy like this one is a good place to focus our attention as we look to support Net Zero goals. This fund follows a Net Zero approach based on an investment framework set out by the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative (PAII). It aims to contribute to the achievement of Net Zero by 2050 or sooner, while seeking to deliver income and long-term capital growth.

69%

Our Net Zero assessments cover over two thirds of the market value of the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate Index.

50%

We are aiming for half of the fund’s assets to be aligned to Net Zero by 2027.

$5.3bn

The team manages $5.3 billion in active global investment grade assets.1

Why this fund?

All sectors will need to decarbonise if we’re to achieve Net Zero by 2050. In recognition of this, we allocate to some of the highest emitting sectors with the aim of ensuring progress through commitments to Net Zero. To remain eligible for the fund, companies must demonstrate progress in addressing their emissions in line with the Paris temperature goals. We believe this is the best way to effect real-world change.

Issuers that are ill-prepared for transition, or incompatible with a Net Zero economy, will likely suffer defaults, losses and impairments. We believe that allocating to climate-resilient companies will improve the long-term credit quality of the fund.

We look beyond regional biases for a truly global approach. By examining opportunities from around the world, we look to create portfolios that can provide our clients with consistent income and capital growth.

Unlike traditional corporate bond managers, we don’t just focus on market timing and security selection. Instead, we go further. We identify the big themes driving economies and use this analysis to help drive our issuer selection. These themes could include things like:

  • Decarbonisation/Net Zero transition
  • The impact of Russia’s war on the energy and utilities sectors
  • The transition of global economies from stagflation to stagnation
  • And so on…

We also implement “macro overlays” to manage the overall risk of the fund through the cycle. This involves using derivatives, which help reduce transaction costs compared to trading in and out of corporate bonds.

Access the Invesco Net Zero Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund product page to view KIDs/KIIDs and factsheets.

  • For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund uses derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes, which may result in the fund being significantly leveraged and may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in certain securities listed in China which can involve significant regulatory constraints that may affect the liquidity and/or the investment performance of the fund. As this fund is invested in a particular sector, you should be prepared to accept greater fluctuations in the value of the fund than for a fund with a broader investment mandate. The fund may invest in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events. The lack of common standards may result in different approaches to setting and achieving ESG objectives. In addition, the respect of the ESG criteria may cause the fund to forego certain investment opportunities.

    Any investment decision should consider all of the fund’s characteristics, as described in the legal documents. For sustainability-related aspects, please refer to invescomanagementcompany.lu. The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund, and not in a given underlying asset. The fund is actively managed and is not constrained by its benchmark, the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Corporate Index, which is used for comparison purposes.
Meet the team

The lead managers for the fund are Lyndon Man and Luke Greenwood. They have been the lead portfolio managers of global investment grade credit since 2013. Together they have a combined 50+ years of industry experience and have navigated a broad range of economic cycles. They are supported by Michael Booth and Matthew Henly, and draw on the resources of Invesco’s global fixed income platform. The platform is made up of over 180 professionals, averaging 18 years of industry experience and 12 years with Invesco.

Net Zero is only possible if we collaborate. We partner with clients to understand their goals, and engage with investee companies to ensure progress to drive real-world change.

Frequently asked questions

“Net Zero” refers to a state where greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are balanced by GHG removals from the atmosphere. The “net” in Net Zero is important because it will be difficult to reduce all emissions to zero on the required timescale. As well as deep and widespread cuts in emissions, there will likely be a need to scale up GHG removals. The Paris Agreement underlines the urgency of Net Zero, requiring states to aim to limit global warming to well below 2°C, and preferably to 1.5°C. 

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change adopted in December 2015. Its goal is to limit global warming to well below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C, compared to pre-industrial levels. 

Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative is a network of asset managers. Invesco joined the initiative in March 2021.

The Paris Aligned Investment Initiative (PAII) provides a common set of recommended actions, metrics and methodologies through which investors can maximise their contribution to achieving global Net Zero global emissions by 2050 or sooner. The PAII was established in May 2019 by the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change. The PAII’s objective is to ensure investors can decarbonise investment portfolios and increase investment in climate solutions, in a way that is consistent with a 1.5°C Net Zero emissions future.

  • ¹ As at 31 March 2024

    Important Information

    Data as at 31.05.2024, unless otherwise stated. By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

    EMEA3634759/2024