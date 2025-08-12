We focus on investment grade corporate bonds, issued by companies that are highly solvent with strong balance sheets. The default risk on these sorts of securities is typically low, with defaults very rare for investment grade issuers.

Within our portfolios, we invest across a broad range of sectors and geographies. This helps ensure good diversification.

Access the Invesco Global Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund product page to view KIDs/KIIDs and factsheets.

The investment concerns the acquisition of units in a fund and not the underlying asset. The fund is actively managed. It is not managed in reference to a benchmark.