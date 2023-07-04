Whether you’re saving for retirement, looking to pay off your mortgage or any other future goal, investing in equities has been one of the most successful ways of generating long-term growth. However, equities can go down as well as up. That’s where diversification comes in. Spreading your money across many securities can help smooth the ups and downs compared to investing in single stocks. The question is, how do you invest in different types of companies in different parts of the world, simply and cheaply?

Investing in our Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF provides instant access to: