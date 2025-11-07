Compound interest explained: Putting your money to work

Saving regularly can help you reach your financial goals.

For example, a 30-year-old teacher from Hamburg – let’s call him Michael Schmidt – has recently inherited a sum of 25,000 CHF from his grandmother. He decides to invest this in an ETF mimicking the growth of the MSCI World Index.

Each month, he allocates 150 CHF from his salary to his investment account, and he doesn’t withdraw a cent until he reaches the age of 65.

Can you guess how much his portfolio would have grown by then?

For the past 10 years (1 August 2015 to 31 July 2025), the index provided an annualised return of 12.05%*. So in this hypothetical example, we will use that to calculate potential growth.

In the 35 years between his initial investment and the day he turns 65, Michael’s portfolio could grow to CHF 2.648.785. Here's how:

He would have made an initial investment of 25,000 CHF.

His monthly payments amounted to 63,000 CHF.

The growth of the investment alone could amount to CHF 2.560.785.

The above calculation was done through our savings plan calculator. Why not try it out to see how saving regularly can help you meet your long-term financial goals?

*Performance represents the annualised return over the last 10 years (01.08.2015 - 31.07.2025). Source: Bloomberg, as at 31.07.2025. Past performance is no guarantee of current or future results and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for selecting a product or investment strategy. Index return information is provided for illustrative purposes only. Direct investment in the index is not available.

FAQs

What is compound interest?

Compound interest is earned on previously earned interest.

What is the difference between compound interest and simple interest?

Simple interest is calculated only on the initial principal amount, resulting in steady growth. In contrast, compound interest is calculated on both the original amount and any interest earned in previous periods, leading to quicker growth over time.