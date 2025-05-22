With our ETF Savings Plan you can start your financial planning in simple steps. You decide how much you want to invest each month or as a lump sum. You can even combine the two. You also choose the investment period, i.e. how many years you want to invest your capital. The longer you save the better. Our ETF savings plan calculator will then show you how much your capital could have grown in the past. However, these amounts are not guaranteed, as no one can predict what will happen on the capital markets. You can find suitable ETFs in our product selection. All you need to do now is open a custody account with your bank/broker and start investing in an ETF.