A proven, systematic approach to active investing
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
Our fundamental equities platform manages US$270+ billion in client assets.
125 investment professionals located in offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.
We offer a broad range of client solutions across 75 different strategies.
Invesco has been a trusted partner in fundamental equity investing for over 75 years. Offering investors:
Capturing investment opportunities from across Europe. All our European equity funds share a common approach that is grounded in valuation-driven, active management.
Invesco has been a trusted partner and leader in global investing for more than 50 years. Our array of product offerings, including global, international, and emerging market equities, is designed to meet a diverse set of investor needs.
Embrace the growth potential of the world's fastest-advancing economies. Home to the vast majority of the world's population, Asia and the emerging markets offer investors a world of untapped potential.
Our thematic strategies look for opportunities in companies reshaping the future. Our world is constantly evolving, and we seek to invest in some of the most powerful trends driving change.
Equal Weight: A common-sense approach
While most standard equity benchmarks weight their constituents according to market capitalisation, an equal-weighted approach can sometimes make more sense. Discover more about equal-weight and how to gain broad equity exposure without the concentration risk.
Invesco Global Equity Income – video update
Key things impacting the outlook for global equities in 2025: Donald Trump, artificial intelligence (AI) and ‘hangover stocks’.
Three compelling reasons to consider S&P 500 Equal Weight
Discover the potential of equal weight strategies and how they could offer enhanced diversification.
Equities: An improving landscape in the year ahead
The 2025 equities outlook is improving. Balance sheets look healthy, and many stocks are attractively valued, though geopolitical risks remain. Find out more.
Fundamental equity strategies typically focus on the health of a company’s business when investing in individual stocks. Systematic equity strategies, meanwhile, employ structured, rules-based quantitative models and algorithms to make investment decisions.
It involves analyzing a company’s fundamental strength through earnings, profit margins, intangible assets, competitive moat, and other factors. In other words, a company’s fundamentals determine which stocks are the most attractive for investing.
Yes, value is one of the oldest, well-known fundamental approaches to investing. Value investors typically look for undervalued companies by examining fundamental metrics like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.
Other approaches that typically fall under fundamental equity investing include investing in companies with high growth, revenue, cash flow, and dividends. Growth investors usually focus on companies with higher P/E ratios that are growing revenue quickly. While income investors who want exposure to more stable, mature companies may target the strategy’s dividend aspect.
