Can ETFs help investors navigate volatile markets?

Dividend strategies can be valuable for investors looking to take income and for those wanting to build long-term wealth, while also focusing on low volatility stocks can help stabilise returns.

Dividend strategies can be extremely useful for any investor who is either looking to supplement their current income or wants a level of stability for building wealth over the long term. The attraction of dividends is particularly compelling when markets are volatile, and any investor who may be concerned about the downside risk in these uncertain times is certainly not alone. Demand has risen over the past year for ETFs that offer defensive characteristics, including dividend and low volatility strategies. Invesco offers ETFs that combine these two factors.

Why dividends?

Many companies choose to reward their shareholders by paying them dividends. Some may do it infrequently such as whenever they have surplus cash, while others have a more established dividend policy. Those with a demonstrable track record of regularly paying dividends are often highly sought-after by investors due to the predictability of these cashflows. It can also be an indication that the company is managed sensibly and is financially healthy.

Companies that pay the highest dividends are generally from some of the most boring industries, such as those in the utilities, real estate and consumer staples sectors. For an income investor who’s not eager to take a lot of unnecessary risk, boring can be good. These companies can also be thought of as stable and defensive. They may not be as flashy as technology stocks, but they tend to be less volatile. That can be an attractive characteristic especially during unpredictable market conditions such as what we’re currently experiencing.

High dividends and low volatility

It's important to note that dividend yields are expressed as a percentage of the stock’s price, so some stocks will have a high yield simply because their stock price has fallen sharply. There are likely to be many examples of this due to the recent correction in global stock markets. The question is whether these companies will be able to continue paying those dividends. Invesco’s range of High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETFs take a direct approach to this “dividend trap” by excluding the most volatile stocks.

Each of these ETFs follow a similar methodology. Using the S&P 500 version as an example, it starts out by ranking each of the stocks in the parent S&P 500 index according to the dividends paid and selects the top 75. From that list, it then takes the 50 with the lowest volatility. Some sensible restrictions are imposed so that the ETF doesn’t have too much invested in one sector, for instance, or in any single stock, and the result is a concentrated portfolio of the highest dividend-paying, least volatile stocks in the US.

An income-seeking investor wanting greater diversification may wish to consider allocating to different regions, for instance investing some in US equities through a fund such as the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF and some into other parts of the world through a fund like the Invesco FTSE Emerging Markets High Dividend Low Volatility UCITS ETF. Although an investment in emerging markets is riskier than one in a developed market, by spreading the risk across the world, investors can access a wider array of growth opportunities.

Investment risks: For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. Please see below for more information. Investment risks include: Value Fluctuation, Equity, Concentration, Securities Lending, Emerging Markets.

Other ways an investor can potentially reduce risk

Investors could, of course, spread their investment even wider. The Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF doesn’t focus on high dividends or low volatility, but it is one of the lowest-cost ways to gain access to the stocks of more than 4,000 companies from 50 countries in developed and emerging market economies. Such diversification can potentially reduce volatility.

Investment risks: For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. Please see below for more information. Investment risks include: Value Fluctuation, Equity, Stock Connect, Securities Lending.

The dividend yield from this ETF is understandably lower than those of the High Dividend Low Volatility ETFs, but investors who do not need the income now can choose Accumulating shares in the ETF. The quarterly dividends are then automatically rolled up within the fund. Investors stand to benefit from the “compounding effect” as the dividends are used to increase the value of the fund at the end of the quarter, so there’s a bigger pot to grow the following quarter, and so on throughout the time the investor holds the ETF.

Investors who are concerned about stock market volatility might also want to consider making monthly investments, rather than large, one-off lump sums. The benefit of an investment plan is that it automatically buys more units in the investor’s chosen funds when the market is lower and fewer units when the market is high. This “cost averaging” approach can help smooth returns and remove the worry of picking the “wrong time” to invest, which we appreciate could be a real concern for many investors especially in these volatile market conditions.