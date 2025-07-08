As markets evolve, fixed-income investors are turning to strategies that offer both resilience and flexibility. Bond laddering, especially using defined maturity ETFs, has become an efficient way to manage interest rate risk, enhance diversification, and support long-term income goals.

Why consider bond laddering?

Bond ladders, portfolios of bonds with staggered maturity dates, can enhance diversification, provide cash flow flexibility and help reduce exposure to interest rate volatility. As each bond matures, proceeds can be reinvested at current rates or used to meet certain financial goals, such as retirement or major purchases.

Bond investors have endured a whipsaw environment in interest rates that has introduced more unwanted volatility to portfolios. And with continued uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve rate policy, inflation, and geopolitical, fixed-income investors are looking for stability.

It’s therefore no surprise investors are turning to defined maturity ETFs, and how they can be used to build efficient bond ladders to introduce predictability into their income streams.

Using defined maturity ETFs for bond laddering

Defined maturity ETFs, such as our BulletShares UCITS ETF range, offer a streamlined way to construct bond ladders. Our ETFs hold a diversified basket of bonds that mature in a specific year, combining the benefits of individual bonds with the convenience, diversification, and liquidity of ETFs.

Unlike traditional fixed income funds, which typically maintain a constant duration and are more sensitive to interest rate changes, BulletShares ETFs allow investors to:

Customise maturity profiles to align with financial goals

to align with financial goals Reduce interest rate risk by holding bonds to maturity

by holding bonds to maturity Reinvest proceeds at potentially higher yields when rates rise

at potentially higher yields when rates rise Maintain higher-yielding bonds when rates fall

How bond ladders work: a hypothetical example