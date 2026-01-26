The broad appeal of AT1s
AT1s have demonstrated a low correlation with equities and traditional fixed income, so including them in a portfolio can have diversification benefits. AT1s are normally called by the issuing bank after a set time, most often five years after issuance, with this characteristic giving them low sensitivity to changes in interest rates. This could be appealing to investors who want to increase yield without increasing duration.
Compared to broad high yield, the AT1 market offers different economic exposure, including typically being from higher quality issuers. AT1s are also only issued by banks, whereas the global broad high yield market comprises issuers primarily in industrial sectors (82%), non-banking financial companies and utilities.
European banks now have balance sheets that are much more resilient than they were before the GFC. Much of this is due to regulations, including banks now needing to issue AT1 capital. Banks have also reduced the size of and improved the quality of assets held on their balance sheets, while at the same time have built up the amount of capital held against those assets. In aggregate, European banks have increased their CET1 Capital Ratio from under 6% before the GFC to now almost 15%, considerably higher than the AT1 trigger level of 5.125% or 7%.