Fixed income investing with ETFs

Core exposures

Delivering a range of low-cost government, investment-grade credit and ESG exposures to enhance your fixed income portfolios.

Innovative solutions

Providing a wide offering of innovative fixed income exposures, across sectors, regions and strategies.

Global expertise

From combining global resources with local expertise, we aim to provide you with the best potential outcomes.

Government bonds

Backed by the world's strongest and largest economies, developed market government bonds are among the safest and most liquid asset classes. Government bonds tend to perform well in turbulent times and can help diversify risk in multi-asset portfolios. Often viewed as a possible buffer for volatile equity and other riskier markets, government bonds serve as a core allocation for investors.

Our wide range of developed market, low-cost government bond ETFs provide a choice of broad exposure and maturity ranges across US treasuries, UK gilts, and European government bonds.

Innovative income

Investors wanting higher yields than they could get from government or investment grade corporate bonds would normally have to invest in bonds from issuers with lower credit ratings. Less financially secure issuers must pay higher coupons to compensate bond investors for the additional risk they’d be taking, i.e., the risk of the issuer being unable to pay the coupons or the principal. While this trade-off is agreeable for some investors, others are unable to accept this higher default risk.

Fortunately, more innovative solutions are now available. While they are not without risk, our innovative income ETFs can offer investors the potential for higher yields without having to necessarily accept lower credit quality at the issuer level. These securities are often from investment-grade issuers, with the higher coupons driven by their subordination and other features, not the company’s credit rating.  

ESG

Investor appetite for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions across all asset classes has grown rapidly in recent years. Within fixed income, most of the focus for ESG investors is in the corporate bond space. In addition to providing exposure to companies operating in a variety of sectors, corporate bond ETFs offer choices such as targeting different maturities, currencies or credit quality. 

We’ve expanded our range of Corporate Bond ESG ETFs with our Invesco Global Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF, which provides multi-currency global investment grade credit exposure. All our corporate bond ESG ETFs aim to avoid certain sectors by applying business involvement screens, while also tilting the index in favour of companies with stronger ESG criteria. They provide investors with low-cost core elements for constructing diversified ESG portfolios. In addition, for EUR-denominated investment grade credit we also offer two actively managed solutions (full curve and under-five year) which use an intelligent multi-factor approach to offset some of the biases that ESG introduces to corporate bond indices.

But ESG is not limited to corporates. We also offer an actively managed ETF that aims to provide the performance of the European government bond market by investing in a portfolio of government and government-related bonds that also factors certain ESG criteria into the portfolio construction and maximises exposure to Green Bonds, subject to exposure and liquidity considerations.

  • Investment risks

    Please click here to view more information. The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. Any investment decision should take into account all the characteristics of the funds as described in the legal documents. For sustainability related aspects, please refer to https://www.invescomanagementcompany.ie/dub-manco

    Applies to the Invesco Global Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF: Value fluctuation, Credit risk, Interest rates, Environmental, social and governance, Securities lending, Concentration, Currency hedging.
Invesco Fixed income

Fixed Income
Fixed Income Strategies

Discover Invesco's diverse fixed income strategies, combining global expertise and innovative solutions to meet your investment needs.
Fixed Income FAQs

Fixed income ETFs give investors access to bonds and other fixed income securities, such as US Treasuries, corporate debt, and municipal bonds. Some potential benefits of fixed income ETFs include liquidity, portfolio transparency, and diversification.

Since bonds are generally not as volatile as other assets, like stocks, they can serve as a ballast for an overall portfolio. In particular, ETFs that invest in high quality bonds, like US Treasuries and investment grade credit, may help provide portfolio stability. When market uncertainty leads to disruption in equity markets, fixed income ETFs may provide diversification benefits. Within fixed income ETFs, strategies with lower duration may help preserve capital when interest rates rise.

As their name suggests, many investors use fixed income ETFs to generate income. Some of the bond asset classes that fixed income ETFs hold are traditionally used to seek overall portfolio stability as when market uncertainty leads to disruption in the equity markets, bonds may provide some diversification. Investors can also use specialized fixed income ETFs to help diversify their sources of income as well as help tailor their exposure to credit and duration risk. 
