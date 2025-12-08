Key takeaways from our 2026 annual investment outlook webinar
Invesco’s Global Equities strategy provides access to leading companies across the world, offering exposure to portfolios diversified across industries and geographies. Our disciplined, research-driven approach focuses on identifying high quality businesses at attractive valuations, aiming to deliver portfolios that provide sustainable, long-term capital growth for clients.
By investing globally, clients allow themselves the opportunity to invest in some of the most dynamic and exciting businesses in the world – irrespective of domicile. This wide universe allows our investment team to focus on building client portfolios without compromise.
Bottom-up stock picking is an investment strategy where decisions are made by analysing individual companies outside of the macroeconomic market trends.
Bottom-up investors focus on a specific company and its fundamentals such as financial statements, competitive advantages, and growth potential. Whereas top-down investors focus on the industry and economy.
You can invest in global equities by either investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.
