Capital market assumptions | Q3 2025

Invesco Solutions develops capital market assumptions (CMAs) that provide long-term estimates for the behaviour of major asset classes globally.
The assumptions, which are based on a 10-year investment time horizon, are intended to guide strategic asset allocations. For each selected asset class, we develop assumptions for expected return, standard deviation of return (volatility) and correlation with other asset classes.
Our CMAs include:
- Notable changes in our long-term asset class expectations
- Global and local market commentary
- Strategic and tactical asset allocation outlooks and investment implications
- 10-year asset class estimated risk/return attribution analysis