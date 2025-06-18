Learning to Live with the Chaos

Uncertainty is the enemy of economies and financial markets, in our view. Figure 4 shows that uncertainty about US economic policy has rarely been higher than in recent months. This has been destabilising for both US consumers and businesses. Given the central role of the US in the global economy, and the uncertainty surrounding its trade policies, the broader global economy has also likely been affected.

Psychologically, though, we may be adjusting. More importantly, markets and consumers are learning to expect frequent policy shifts, and this is beginning to influence how announcements are received. As a result, the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index has fallen recently. It is hard to sustain surprise indefinitely.

This adaptation is evident in financial markets as well. Fear gauges such as the CBOE VIX and ICE BofA MOVE indices have returned to more typical levels after the April spike caused by reciprocal tariffs and White House criticism of the Fed. While the panic has eased, we remain watchful. Volatility often spikes in recessions, and the economic backdrop still warrants caution.

Inflation and Policy Rates: Falling Commodity Prices Offer Relief

After stalling earlier in the year, the path to lower inflation seems to have resumed, helped by falling commodity prices (Figure 8). Two main forces are at play here: concerns about the impact of US tariffs on global demand and OPEC+ increasing oil production. These factors have pushed prices down, contributing to a broader disinflationary trend.

Despite ongoing concerns about trade related supply chain disruptions, the New York Fed’s Global Supply Chain Pressure Index has not shown significant stress (also in Figure 8). This data, current through May 2025, could still reflect lagged impacts, but for now, conditions appear stable.