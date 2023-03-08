Incorporating ESG into your corporate bond portfolio

Fixed Income ETFs
ETFs can offer convenient access to broad and diversified baskets of bonds at a low cost. Discover our range of fixed income ETFs.
You can gain exposure to corporate bonds from issuers meeting strict ESG criteria
Corporate bond markets are much more diverse than those for government bonds, with exposure to companies operating in a variety of sectors. In addition to the number of years to maturity and the currency in which the bonds are issued, corporate bond investors also have a choice in terms of the issuing companies’ credit quality and even how the businesses are managed.
Corporate bond ETFs can include those aiming to avoid certain sectors and emphasise companies with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics. They provide investors with low-cost core elements for constructing diversified ESG portfolios.
Investment-grade ETFs can be in either USD, EUR or GBP currencies and follow an indices that has been created to increase overall exposure to those issuers demonstrating a robust ESG profile and that meet minimum size and liquidity requirements.
Securities are excluded from the index if the issuing company:
Remaining securities may have an ESG score that has been assigned using MSCI ESG metrics. This ESG Score is used to re-weight the eligible securities from their natural (market capitalisation) weights by applying a factor tilt in favour of constituents with higher ESG Scores.
High-yield ETFs may follow indices with similar methodologies as their investment-grade counterparts. The exclusions may be the same as those listed above, although global high-yield ETFs, may include issuers from developed and emerging markets. As with the investment-grade ETFs, global and USD high-yield ETFs may also be designed to re-weight eligible securities using their ESG Scores.
