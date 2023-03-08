Incorporating ESG into your corporate bond portfolio

Corporate bond markets are much more diverse than those for government bonds, with exposure to companies operating in a variety of sectors. In addition to the number of years to maturity and the currency in which the bonds are issued, corporate bond investors also have a choice in terms of the issuing companies’ credit quality and even how the businesses are managed.

Corporate bond ETFs can include those aiming to avoid certain sectors and emphasise companies with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) characteristics. They provide investors with low-cost core elements for constructing diversified ESG portfolios.