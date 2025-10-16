Invesco Global Income Strategy

This global mixed asset strategy flexibly allocates 35-65% to bonds and equities for income and capital growth.

Why this strategy?

Navigate uncertainty with a flexible approach

The Invesco Global Income Strategy is a globally diversified income-oriented strategy, which uses a flexible approach to navigate uncertain markets. The strategy actively manages its exposures to different regions and asset classes to focus on the best investment opportunities.

Flexible mixed asset portfolio

The portfolio managers can invest across wherever they see the most attractive opportunities across both bonds and equities.

Unconstrained global approach

The fund does not follow an index and can invest globally.

Team experience

The team has more than 25 years of experience managing mixed asset funds.

Invesco’s Fixed Income team has a 30-year track record of investing in corporate and higher yielding bonds. The strategy invests in investment grade corporate bonds, high yield, subordinated debt issued by financials and emerging markets. With credit analysts around the world, the team’s strategy managers can select issuers which offer the best combination of risk and return globally.

The equity team also enjoys a long track record with equity strategy manager Stephen Anness having over 20 years of investment experience. Stephen is supported by the Henley-based Invesco Global Equities team to pick the best dividend-oriented opportunities.

The strategy is free from having to track a benchmark index and the strategy managers tilt the asset allocation according to market conditions and where they believe the best value is to be found.

The equity component boosts the strategy’s income through dividends, but its real power is its potential for capital growth. Equities are hand-picked by Invesco’s Henley-based Global Equities team. The equity component consists of 3 elements:

  1. ‘dividend compounders’; companies which demonstrate a strong track record of dividend growth,

  2. ‘growth‘ companies for which although the dividend yield may be low, the investment team see real potential for faster dividend growth down the line and

  3. ‘dividend restoration‘, companies that the team think are attractive turnaround opportunities.

The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed strategy and not in a given underlying asset.

  • For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the strategy. The strategy uses derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes, which may result in the strategy being significantly leveraged and may result in large fluctuations in the value of the strategy. Investments in debt instruments which are of lower credit quality may result in large fluctuations in the value of the strategy. The strategy may invest in distressed securities which carry a significant risk of capital loss. The strategy may invest extensively in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events. The strategy may invest in a dynamic way across assets/asset classes, which may result in periodic changes in the risk profile, underperformance and/or higher transaction costs. 
See strategy details

Strategy managers

Alexandra Ivanova and Stuart Edwards, who manage the strategy’s asset allocation and fixed income investments, each have over 20 years’ experience in bond markets. Stephen Anness manages the equity allocation, and also has over 20 years’ investment experience. Their approach is flexible and market-driven. They focus on absolute risk and return without the constraint of an index.

    "This strategy’s broad remit gives me the widest possible choice for income-oriented investments."

    Alexandra Ivanova, Strategy manager

FAQs

One benefit of the bond portion of a mixed asset portfolio is that it has the potential to deliver a steady income stream while offsetting stock market volatility. Meanwhile, a benefit of the equity component is that it has the potential to deliver higher returns in the long term.

Diversification is the main benefit of global investing. A diversified portfolio is more likely to act as a source of stability during market volatility. Moreover, the investment universe is not limited from a geographical perspective and the fund managers can invest wherever they see the best opportunities globally. 

Value investing is an investment strategy that involves picking securities that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value. To identify underestimated investments, value investors use their own financial analysis, rather than ‘following the herd’, and are long-term investors of quality companies.

  Data as at 30.09.2025, unless otherwise stated.

    EMEA4937573/2025
