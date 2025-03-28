Jason Martin is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Debt team at Invesco. In this role, he is focused on emerging market rates and foreign exchange.

Mr. Martin joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. He began his career at OppenheimerFunds and in the financial services industry in 2012. Prior to his current role, Mr. Martin held multiple positions within the Global Debt team, initially as a trader covering all fixed income and foreign exchange markets, and later as a portfolio strategist focusing on emerging markets, both local and hard currency. Before that, he supported the global trading desk as a trade assistant for three years.

Mr. Martin earned a BBA from the University of South Carolina. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and member of the CFA Society of New York.