Opportunity in real estate credit

2. Reduced basis

Real estate asset values have fallen in almost all key global markets since early 2022 due to elevated interest rates and easing economic growth. As an example, in the US, Green Street data shows commercial real estate prices held in private markets peaked in March 2022 and have since fallen through August of this year by 21% on average, with variation by property type. A similar magnitude of correction has been seen across European markets, with slightly less change in the Asia Pacific region (due to stability of Japan interest rates during this period). For those investing in real estate debt today, this means that new vintage loans will be sized against collateral values that are lower than peak values of early 2022, which may result in less risk within the capital stack.

3. Tighter bank regulation

Proposed intensification of bank capital requirements could result in diminished bank lending activity, leaving a gap for non-bank lenders to fill. Banks have traditionally been the largest providers of commercial real estate credit around the globe, typically providing roughly 50% of CRE credit in the US, 60% in the UK, and over 80% in Europe and Australia.1

Taken together, the potential for yields above post-GFC levels at a reduced basis are attracting attention to private real estate credit investing. And access to opportunities could expand as the application of currently proposed bank regulations could dampen bank lending activity in commercial real estate, leaving a gap for alternative lenders to fill.