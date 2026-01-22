Article

Where you’ll find the cheapest and most expensive stock markets in the world

22 January 2026
Invesco
How do you know if stock markets are undervalued or overpriced?

Our valuation tracker is a tool that shows how major global equity indices are valued across key financial metrics, which we update quarterly. We have built a table that shows you how these metrics are valued on equity indices worldwide.

To help interpret the data, we spoke with our investment experts to explore the key opportunities and risks across global markets.

Valuation Tracker Interactive Map: P/E ratio map of stock markets around the world

Source: Bloomberg as at 31 Dec 2025

UK & European Equities team

UK

UK equities offer exposure to many high-quality, cash-generative companies trading at valuations below global peers, even after taking account of differences in return-on-capital. They offer compelling income streams and capital growth that can provide a valuable defence against inflation.

Sector exposures are very different from other global equity markets, bringing additional diversification benefits.

Stability of government and ongoing improvement in relations with European capitals after years of distance over issues relating to the EU are helpful to sentiment.

Key risks include the growth of protectionism and other geopolitical events that have the potential to spark a prolonged global recession.

Europe

Interest in Europe appears to be turning more positive as investors question the end of US exceptionalism and various significant, pro-active European fiscal developments drive a pick-up in regional growth expectations. 

While valuations across European markets have broadly responded positively to this shift, there are still some extremely interesting valuations both at the sector and individual company level, which a fundamentals-based stock picking approach can exploit. 

We look for opportunities where positive change has been mispriced by the market and, while we manage balanced portfolios across all sectors, we see excellent long-term return potential in areas including basic materials, energy, utilities, and banks.

Key risks in the near term include US tariffs and China, but these are largely already reflected in valuations, in our view. 

Asia and Emerging Markets Equities Team

After a period of strong performance, Asian equity market valuations are no longer depressed, but they remain reasonable, and we believe there is scope for the wide discount at which they trade relative to US peers to be narrowed. Asian equities currently offer double-digit earnings growth, while a weaker US dollar has historically been a positive catalyst for Asian & EM assets. For investors seeking diversification and long-term value, Asia presents a powerful case for inclusion.

Asia offers strong investment opportunities, including leading tech and manufacturing firms in North Asia, fast-growing consumer and e-commerce sectors in India and Southeast Asia, and exposure to rising incomes through robust financial institutions. The region also plays a key role in global supply chains for AI, renewables, batteries, and commodities.

Dividends have long been an important driver of total returns for Asian equities, but policy-driven improvements in South Korea and China – two key markets for the region – have raised expectations for further progress, with a growing number of companies paying better dividends, buying back shares and generally adopting more shareholder-friendly practices, enhancing their appeal to global investors.

While geopolitical risks, such as US trade tariff policies, remain a concern, many Asian companies have strong balance sheets and competitive advantages that may support resilience. If global trade shifts away from China, other Asian economies could benefit, boosting intra-Asian trade.

Global Equities Team

The key advantage of investing globally is the breadth of the opportunity set. For active managers, there is an enviable choice of stocks across sectors and geographies. At any given time, there will always be areas of the market that are out of favour.

We can exploit this by finding those companies where sentiment is against them in the short term, perhaps for geopolitical reasons, but the long-term fundamentals of the business remain intact.

Investing globally can also help manage risk. Some regional markets are more exposed to specific sectors or industries. By investing globally, we can ensure that we can manage style and factor risks to ensure a diversified portfolio.

Even within a global portfolio, you can still be exposed to themes or market fads. By focusing on valuation and employing a range of risk management tools, such as correlation analysis, we can offset these risks.

US opportunities in focus

We see significant upside potential in regional banks and healthcare, with attractive long-term prospects in HMOs, select consumer staples, and a few high-quality media names.

We continue to favour communication services and technology stocks, which we believe will gain market share in advertising and benefit from advancements in artificial intelligence initiatives.

We believe market volatility may continue into 2025, given economic uncertainty related to the new White House Administration’s fiscal policies (effect of tariffs), along with sanctions (Iran, Russia, and China) and ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the Russia/Ukraine war.

Valuation Tracker Table: Financial metrics of stock markets around the world

Index Country P/E Ratio P/B Ratio Dividend Yield Free Cash Flow Yield
US & Canada
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX Canada 20.52 2.55 2.41 4.45
S&P 500 INDEX United States of America 27.34 5.47 1.18 2.75
Europe
OMX HELSINKI BENCHMARK Finland 18.57 2.21 3.97 4.78
CAC 40 INDEX France 17.76 2.13 3.02 4.75
DAX INDEX Germany 18.95 2.07 2.47 5.26
FTSE MIB INDEX Italy 13.48 1.74 4.55 3.01
AEX-Index Netherlands 17.68 2.65 2.59 5.43
WSE WIG INDEX Poland 11.92 1.65 4.34 6.35
MOEX Russia Index Russia #N/A N/A #N/A N/A #N/A N/A #N/A N/A
IBEX 35 INDEX Spain 14.50 2.14 3.53 3.73
OMX Stockholm All-Share Sweden 20.59 2.24 2.63 4.62
SWISS MARKET INDEX Switzerland 19.52 4.61 2.94 5.73
FTSE 100 INDEX United Kingdom 14.97 2.31 3.20 5.28
Asia
SHANGHAI SE COMPOSITE China 18.87 1.56 2.62 3.59
S&P BSE SENSEX INDEX India 24.41 3.59 1.45 2.75
JAKARTA COMPOSITE INDEX Indonesia 21.74 2.25 4.98 2.98
TOPIX INDEX (TOKYO) Japan 17.76 1.68 2.16 3.08
PSEi - PHILIPPINE SE IDX Philippines 10.13 1.25 3.45 1.98
Straits Times Index STI Singapore 14.00 1.53 4.67 5.05
KOSPI INDEX South Korea 18.17 1.35 1.48 3.13
TAIWAN TAIEX INDEX Taiwan 23.30 3.03 2.34 3.04
STOCK EXCH OF THAI INDEX Thailand 13.47 1.19 4.04 9.62
Oceania
S&P/ASX 200 INDEX Australia 22.13 2.47 3.25 4.19
Latin America
MSCI ARGENTINA Argentina 21.53 1.52 2.51 -1.07
MSCI BRAZIL Brazil 10.14 1.72 5.39 6.88
MSCI CHILE Chile 17.44 1.99 3.46 4.66
MSCI MEXICO Mexico 15.18 2.30 4.65 6.60
South Africa
FTSE/JSE AFRICA ALL SHR South Africa 16.14 2.15 3.46 5.31

Source: Bloomberg as at 31 Dec 2025

The stock market indices used were as follows: United States of America = S&P 500; Canada = S&P/TSX Composite; France = CAC 40; Germany = DAX; Spain = IBEX 35; Switzerland = SMI; Netherlands = AEX-Index; United Kingdom = FTSE100; Italy = FTSE MIB; Poland = WSE WIG Index; Finland = OMX Helsinki Benchmark; Sweden = OMX Stockholm All-Share; China = Shanghai SE Composite; Singapore = STI; Taiwain = Taiwan Taiex; South Korea = KOSPI; Indonesia = Jakarta Composite; Philippines = Philippine SE; Thailand = Stock Exchange of Thailaind; India = Sensex; Australia = S&P/ASX 200; Japan = Topix; Mexico = MSCI Mexico; Brazil = MSCI Brazil; Argentina = MSCI Argentina; Chile = MSCI Chile; South Africa = FTSE/JSE Africa All Share; Russia = MOEX Russia.

