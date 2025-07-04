What’s driving the gold price? … and other important questions

Q3: Is gold an ethical investment?
The gold mining and refining industries are focused on improving sustainability, accountability and transparency. The goal is to provide investors and consumers with more clarity and confidence that the gold they are buying has been sourced and processed according to a high set of standards. The World Gold Council launched the Conflict-Free Gold Standard (CFGS) in 2012, putting in place processes for mining companies to guard against the risk that gold would be used to fund or support unlawful armed conflict. The CFGS has now been incorporated in the Council’s more comprehensive Responsible Gold Mining Principles, issued in 2019, for its 32 member firms (mining companies). This framework establishes what constitutes responsible gold mining.
Likewise, the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) has a mandatory Responsible Sourcing programme for any refiner wanting to trade with the London Bullion market. The LBMA issued its Responsible Gold Guidance in 2012 and has updated the document multiple times since then to incorporate incrementally improving guidelines and auditing guidance around relevant issues. They continue working with mining companies to develop best practices across the industry.
The World Gold Council and LBMA have been issuing separate guidance to their members since 2012 and are now working together on a combined framework, trialling a blockchain solution for tracking gold from the mine all the way through the supply chain.
Mining is an energy-intensive process that often impacts the local ecology and, while it may never be totally environmentally neutral, improvements can be made to reduce the negative impact. At Invesco, these environmental issues are generally high on our agenda when we engage with the senior management of the mining companies in which we have equity holdings. We seek to better understand their views, steps they are taking to mitigate risks and reduce their carbon footprint.
Mining companies must also have plans for restoring the ecology at the end of the mine’s lifetime. Ethics extend beyond the environment, of course, and mining companies can make a positive impact on addressing socio-economic issues. Given that a productive mine may be in operation for many decades, mining companies will often help develop local housing, transportation, schools and medical infrastructure. This can have long-term material benefits for emerging economies.
Q4: Does gold have intrinsic value?
While much of gold’s value is linked to its investment characteristics and cultural significance in major jewellery markets such as India and China, the precious metal’s physical properties also make it valuable for use in a range of high-end technology applications including from the medical and aerospace industries.
Total demand from this sector accounts for just under 10% of annual gold demand, but the amount used has been fairly steady over the past decade, according to data published by the World Gold Council. The electronics sector consumes around 80% of this demand, with gold a critical element in the manufacture of semiconductor chips. In health care, gold nanoparticles are used in many of the diagnostic testing kits such as those relied on throughout the covid pandemic.
Q5: What role can gold play in a portfolio?
Some investors may add a holding in gold for the same reason they invest in other assets, because they believe the price may rise. This speculation may be driven by the belief that central banks will continue buying gold, or investor interest will increase, or any other factor of supply and demand.
Probably a more likely reason is that investors want to diversify their portfolios or provide a possible cushion against losses in case of rising inflation, stock market volatility, economic uncertainty or geopolitical risks. Although gold offers no guarantees and can go down even when you expect it to behave differently, historically it has tended to hold up well during sharp equity market downturns.
Gold can be a useful tool for diversification because its price tends to move differently from most of the other assets in a typical portfolio. Historical evidence shows that the gold price often behaves independently from equities in particular but also bonds to a lesser extent and even a broad basket of commodities. This characteristic means gold can potentially act as a ‘cushion’ for the rest of the portfolio when other assets are falling in price.