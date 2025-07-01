Matthew Henly
CFA
About
Matthew is a portfolio manager for IFI Europe with a focus on euro, sterling and global investment grade credit. Matthew joined Invesco in 2021.
Prior to joining the firm, he was a senior portfolio manager for Aberdeen Standard Investments where he managed investment grade credit and aggregate portfolios. Matthew has experience managing a range of strategies across global fixed income markets. Mr. Henly started his career in 2011 at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership in Edinburgh as a credit research analyst covering industrial sectors.
Matthew holds a BSc (Hons) in Economics from Loughborough University. He is a CFA Charterholder
Job title: Fund Manager
In group: 4 Years
Experience: 14 Years
Location: London
Team: Invesco Fixed Income