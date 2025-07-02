Michael Oliveros

Michael leads various global, international, and pan- European small cap portfolios as well as overseeing the small cap strategies across the team.

Michael joined Invesco in 2023 to lead our global and pan European smaller companies' strategies, his role has since expanded to take responsibility for the wider Global Small Cap Equities EMEA team.

Previously at M&G, Michael was the lead fund manager on a range of global and European equities funds since 2015. Prior to that, he managed the research team for M&G’s Sustain and Impact team and developed the investment process for the SFDR Article 9 Paris-aligned investment strategies. Before joining M&G in 2011, Michael was the head of US Custom Solutions for Credit Suisse HOLT, responsible for developing investment solutions utilising the HOLT CFROI valuation framework. He also worked in mergers and acquisitions and corporate consulting.

Michael graduated as a Chancellor’s Scholar from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with a Bachelor of Science in Finance (BSF) with a concentration in Technology and Management and is a CFA charterholder.