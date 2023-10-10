Our purpose
Our commitment to providing a superior investment experience underpins everything we do

Investing isn’t a part of what we do – it’s the only thing we do. All our energy and expertise goes into uncovering the right opportunities to help people reach their financial goals and get more out of life.

But you can’t uncover these opportunities if you think like everyone else. We don’t have a single investment philosophy, but let our investment teams bring their own diverse thinking and expertise to the table. This freedom leads to new ideas, helping us get products to market at pace across regions and asset classes. And our commitment to research and original thinking gives you the latest insights to help you build portfolios that realise the goals you are seeking.

8,000 colleagues, on the ground in 25 countries, use both deep local knowledge and a broad global view to manage over $1.4tn in assets. Active, passive or alternative, our huge range of investment capabilities means that whatever lies ahead, we’ll be there to help you realise the possibilities we create together.

Our vision is simple. It is to put our clients at the heart of everything we do, every day. It’s the only way we can give you an investment experience you won’t find anywhere else.

Whatever your goals, tap into the investment expertise and insights of our colleagues in 25 countries and we’ll help to realise them. Get in touch.

