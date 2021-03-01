Invesco Global Buy and Maintain Strategy

Default avoidance: Our Buy and Maintain portfolios have consistently delivered on yield targets and we have experienced no defaults or downgrades to high yield in our investment grade mandates.

Global research platform: Our global footprint spans 14 locations, with a public credit research team consisting of 59 analysts bringing an average of 18 years’ experience and coverage of over 85% of the global investment grade corporate bond market by value. The depth and breadth of the team allows us to leverage the deep understanding of the local market knowledge and create meaningful opportunities for yield enhancement within Buy and Maintain portfolios.

ESG integration: Invesco has managed ESG-aware portfolios for more than two decades. Environmental, social and governance considerations are fully integrated into our credit research process - allowing additional risk factors to be captured aiming at better long-term risk-adjusted returns while helping to meet sustainability objectives where clients specify them.

Invesco Vision: Invesco Investment Solutions’ proprietary analytics and portfolio construction tool helps us to assess thousands of bonds and target a higher yield without compromising on quality or diversification. We focus on building implementable portfolios, using actual transaction cost data and capturing primary market issuance. This also enables us to identify optimal additions to the portfolio over time to manage credit risk over the long term.

Implementation: Our proprietary portfolio trading tool allows us to invest efficiently in global credit markets and effectively reduce the costs, risks and timeframes often associated with implementing Buy and Maintain portfolios.