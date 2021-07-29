Global focus

Invest in the future with our Global Focus Strategy

Randall Dishmon, Senior Portfolio Manager, Global Equities

Everyone that has met me over the past 20 years I’ve been in the financial industry knows what I think of labels when it comes to investing. Labels are your enemy, and I strongly recommend you forget as many of them as possible.

Growth, value, core, small, large, balanced… we’re in the business of making money with money. You do that by buying great companies trading at prices less than they are worth. That’s it. Call it anything you want as long as you get the job done. 

What are you going to be investing in when you join our fund?

Global focus Our investment philosophy

To beat the market, you can’t BE the market. You must believe something different and you have to be right.

Global focus Outlook for global equities

We make predications on great companies of the future, not the future of the market.

Global focus Our investment process

What lies at the heart of our process is a focus on the only three questions that we believe matter.

 

Global focus Evaluating ESG

As with everything we do, our approach to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) is independent and forward-looking.

The team

We know it’s important you trust that the people appointed to manage your money are experienced, reliable and consistent.

  • The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

    As the fund has a concentrated number of holdings, investors should be prepared to accept higher risks.

    The Fund may use Stock Connect to access China A Shares traded in mainland China. This may result in additional liquidity risk and operational risks including settlement and default risks, regulatory risk and system failure risk.

    Although the Fund invests mainly in established markets, it can invest in emerging and developing markets, where there is potential for a decrease in market liquidity, which may mean that it is not easy to buy or sell securities. There may also be difficulties in dealing and settlement, and custody problems could arise.

    The fund may use derivatives (complex instruments) in an attempt to reduce the overall risk of its investments, reduce the costs of investing and/or generate additional capital or income, although this may not be achieved. The use of such complex instruments may result in greater fluctuations of the value of the fund. The Manager, however, will ensure that the use of derivatives within the fund does not materially alter the overall risk profile of the fund.

  • Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.

     

    This marketing material is not intended as a recommendation to invest in any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. The information provided is for illustrative purposes only, it should not be relied upon as recommendations to buy or sell securities.

     

    For more information on our funds and the relevant risks, please refer to the share class-specific Key Investor Information Documents (available in local language), the Annual or Interim Reports , the Prospectus, and constituent documents, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. 
