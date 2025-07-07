Artificial intelligence (AI), in its broadest sense, is intelligence exhibited by machines, particularly computer systems. It is a field of research in computer science that develops and studies methods and software that enable machines to perceive their environment and use learning and intelligence to take actions that maximize their chances of achieving defined goals. Such machines may be called AIs.

There are varying definitions of the Metaverse, which is not surprising given that it’s still in the early stage of its development. What people tend to agree on is that it’s going to involve the building of real-time, 3D, persistent, large scale virtual worlds and environments, where people are going to be able to work, play, learn, entertain, and enjoy real-life experiences. This is about bringing together all the elements of our digital age in an immersive experience, creating a seamless convergence of our digital and physical lives. Key words seem to be: immersive, interoperable, and social.

