It’s a big world out there - so how and where do you begin to invest? It’s an important decision for you now, and for the future.

Our Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF offers you exposure to the stocks of over 4,000 companies, across 49 developed and emerging countries, in one simple low-cost ETF.

Get on board and see how far your investment could travel.



Whatever your financial objectives are, your personal circumstances will help determine how much you invest, for how long, and how much risk you’re willing to take. Equities aren’t suitable for everyone, but they’ve helped many investors like you reach their financial objectives.

That’s important when you’re saving for the future. However, it’s essential to understand there are no guarantees, equities can go down as well as up. That’s where diversification comes in.

Diversification means spreading your investment around. For instance, investing in different types of companies, and in different countries.

Our ETF will be taking in companies from 49 countries, spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Australia and South Africa.

Look to your left and you’ll see some of the world’s most developed countries, home to big household names that have been growing steadily for decades - as well as up-and-comers in new and exciting industries.

On your right there are rapidly growing emerging markets. You’ll see younger companies that you may not have heard of - but are quickly becoming market leaders due to opportunities in their bustling economies. You don’t have to choose between developed and emerging markets. With our ETF, we give you the best of both worlds.

Investing for the long term shouldn’t cost you the earth. After all, it’s your money you’re investing. You should be able to keep as much of it as possible.

With the Invesco FTSE All-World UCITS ETF, gaining exposure to the world couldn’t be easier - or more cost efficient. For investment advice, speak to your financial adviser.

