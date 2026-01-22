Why growth-oriented investors are rethinking 60/40 portfolios

A shifting market environment

One of the biggest reasons some investors are re-examining traditional allocations has to do with rising correlations between stocks and bonds.

Correlation is a measure of how closely two investments move together:

A positive correlation means they tend to move in the same direction more frequently

A negative correlation means they more often move in opposite directions

A correlation of zero means their movements are unrelated

For many years, stocks and bonds frequently showed negative or low correlations, which helped diversify portfolios with a blend of the two. But recently, they’ve been moving more in the same direction—especially during periods of market stress. Correlations may change over time.

According to a May 2025 report from Morningstar, the higher inflation that consumers have been dealing with in recent years often leads to closer performance links between stocks and bonds, which can reduce the benefit of including both in a portfolio. “Correlations between stocks and bonds edged into positive territory in 2021 and remained above 0.5 from 2022 through 2024,” according to the Morningstar report.1 Remember, a positive correlation between two asset classes means they tend to move in the same direction more frequently.

That shift has changed how some investors view risk in a traditional 60/40 portfolio.