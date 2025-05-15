Health care is undergoing a quiet revolution—one powered not just by breakthroughs in biology, but by cutting-edge technology. From artificial intelligence (AI) that helps interpret scans, to robots assisting in delicate surgeries, today’s health care innovators are reshaping what’s possible in diagnostics, treatment, and patient care.

Some Nasdaq-listed companies are at the forefront of this change by using technology to help solve some of the biggest challenges in modern medicine. These firms are helping health care providers deliver faster, smarter, and more personalized care—and their innovations could have a lasting impact on both medical outcomes and market opportunities.

For investors, that’s where Invesco QQQ ETF comes in. The ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, which includes many of the world’s most innovative companies. And while QQQ is widely associated with areas like AI, cloud computing, and e-commerce, it also offers exposure to several companies advancing medical technology—commonly referred to as “MedTech.”

The growth of the MedTech market is expected to be driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing health care expenditures, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The market is projected to be valued at $549.5 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach $853.4 billion by 2035.1

Here are four MedTech names in QQQ helping to transform how medical professionals diagnose, monitor, and treat human (and animal) health. From robotic surgery to diagnostic tools for pets, these Nasdaq-listed innovators are changing the ways to monitor, treat, and think about health.

Intuitive Surgical: Precision through robotics

If surgery is an art, Intuitive Surgical is giving doctors the next-generation tools to refine their craft. Best known for its da Vinci Surgical System—a robotic platform that enhances a surgeon’s precision, vision, and control—Intuitive Surgical is helping shift more procedures toward minimally invasive techniques. That means smaller incisions, shorter recovery times, and potentially better outcomes.

The company continues to expand its platform and global footprint, making robotic-assisted surgery more accessible across a wider range of hospitals and specialties. As demand grows for smarter tools in the operating room, Intuitive Surgical appears well positioned at the intersection of health care and robotics.

Dexcom: Monitoring in real time

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) may not sound futuristic—but for millions of people living with diabetes, it’s life-changing. Dexcom’s wearable CGM systems give users real-time insight into their blood sugar levels, reducing the need for finger sticks and helping manage diabetes more effectively.

What helps set Dexcom apart is its combination of hardware, software, and smart data integration. Recent models connect with smartphones and smartwatches, and the company is working to expand access for patients with Type 2 diabetes. Dexcom’s technology could play a key role in improving diabetic patients’ day-to-day care and long-term outcomes.

GE HealthCare: Imaging the future

Magnetic resonance imaging. CT scans. Ultrasound. These are the workhorses of modern diagnostics—and GE HealthCare is one of the biggest players helping to make them smarter, faster, and more connected.

Now operating as an independent company, GE HealthCare is combining advanced imaging with artificial intelligence and cloud-based platforms. The goal? To help doctors detect diseases earlier, interpret results more accurately, and deliver personalized care plans. Its innovations span radiology, cardiology, and oncology—areas where better information can make all the difference.

In a world increasingly driven by data, GE HealthCare is giving clinicians the tools to turn scans into insights.

IDEXX Laboratories: Pet tech with purpose

Not all diagnostics are just for humans. IDEXX Laboratories focuses on veterinary diagnostics and water testing, but don’t let that fool you—this company is every bit a MedTech innovator.

Its diagnostic platforms help vets quickly screen for diseases, monitor organ health, and detect early signs of illness in pets—from Labrador retrievers to tabby cats. It also offers lab testing services and digital imaging tools that bring hospital-grade technology to veterinary clinics.

With pet ownership on the rise and animals living longer, demand for high-quality veterinary care is growing fast.2 And IDEXX’s diagnostic know-how could make it one of the stealthiest innovators in the Nasdaq-100.

The MedTech investment opportunity

As medical technology continues to evolve, it’s not just doctors and patients who benefit—investors may, too. These four companies are just a few of the innovators within Invesco QQQ that are redefining the health care experience through robotics, data, diagnostics, and real-time monitoring.

While no single ETF can capture every aspect of a sector, QQQ offers exposure to many of the forces driving long-term change in how we live—and how we care for ourselves and others. From the operating room to the vet’s office, MedTech is proving that innovation doesn’t just move markets—it can improve lives.

Key takeaways