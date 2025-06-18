Market outlook

Is Bitcoin becoming a corporate strategy?

June 18, 2025
A neon purple B sits on a black circuit board. Learn how Invesco QQQ ETF offers indirect exposure to Bitcoin
Key takeaways
  • While few companies hold Bitcoin directly, many Nasdaq-100® innovators are building the infrastructure that helps enable its adoption—offering investors indirect exposure.
  • Recent changes to accounting rules and the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs are lowering barriers for corporate adoption, though widespread balance sheet exposure remains rare.
  • Investors don’t need to own Bitcoin to potentially benefit from its ecosystem—instead, QQQ provides access to companies helping to power the digital asset economy through Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud and payments technologies.

Bitcoin isn’t just for crypto diehards and digital goldbugs anymore. At least, that’s the bet a few bold companies have made—turning heads by adding Bitcoin to their corporate balance sheets.

But while headlines about MicroStrategy and Tesla sparked debates about crypto in the C-suite, the bigger question is still unfolding: Will more companies follow? And what role could innovation leaders—like those in the Nasdaq-100® Index, which Invesco QQQ tracks—play in that journey?

A brief history of corporate Bitcoin (so far)

In 2020, MicroStrategy made waves as the first U.S. public company to allocate a major portion of its balance sheet to Bitcoin. Tesla followed soon after with a $1.5 billion purchase (though it later sold most of it).1 Even MercadoLibre2 and Alliance Resource Partners3 dipped a toe.

Bitcoin prices since May 2020

Source: Coinbase, Coinbase Bitcoin [CBBTCUSD], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; May 2, 2025.

More recently, Bitcoin made its way into shareholder discussions: a 2024 Amazon investor proposal floated the idea of allocating 5% of reserves to Bitcoin—an eye-catching move, even if ultimately non-binding.4

While these cases remain outliers, they raise a growing question: Could Bitcoin become a legitimate treasury asset for more corporations?

Accounting rules got a Bitcoin upgrade

For years, a major roadblock to adoption was accounting. Companies had to report Bitcoin as an intangible asset, meaning they could write down losses—but couldn’t mark up gains unless sold.

That changed in late 2023 when the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) approved new rules allowing companies to use fair-value accounting for digital assets. Now, Bitcoin gains and losses can be reported more like stocks or bonds.5

Translation? Companies now have a cleaner, more transparent way to reflect Bitcoin’s value—making the idea of holding it less of a headache.

This change arrives alongside other signs of crypto’s growing mainstream footprint. The 2024 approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs gave institutions a regulated path to gain exposure, while investment banks and custodians continue expanding digital asset services. The infrastructure is maturing—whether companies choose to use it or not.

More companies are building around Bitcoin

While few QQQ companies are holding Bitcoin outright (Tesla being the main exception), many are shaping the infrastructure that enables it:

  • Nvidia powers the Graphic Processing Units (GPUs) used for both AI and crypto mining—making it a backbone of digital computing
  • Advanced Micro Devices is another notable semiconductor provider that supplies tech to crypto miners
  • Microsoft and Amazon offer cloud platforms that host blockchain projects, digital wallets, and smart contract services
  • Alphabet’s DeepMind and Google Cloud support AI and blockchain convergence, while Meta experiments with decentralized identity and open-source AI frameworks
  • PayPal has built crypto trading into its platform and launched its own U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin
  • Palantir works with government and enterprise clients on secure blockchain analytics and decentralized governance

Rather than holding Bitcoin, many of these firms are selling the picks and shovels—supplying the tools and services that allow others to enter the digital asset space.

Why would companies hold Bitcoin at all?

Even with new accounting rules and maturing custody options, most companies remain cautious—and for good reason. Bitcoin is volatile, regulatory frameworks are still evolving, and climate concerns persist based on the massive energy requirements to mine the digital currency.

But for some firms, the potential appeal is real:

  • Inflation hedge, especially in countries with volatile currencies
  • Treasury diversification beyond traditional cash and bonds
  • Brand signaling to tech-savvy or crypto-native customers

Globally, crypto adoption by businesses is more common in certain markets. In places like El Salvador, where Bitcoin is legal tender, or Turkey, where inflation has driven interest in alternative stores of value, business use of digital assets is more normalized. The U.S. may be slower to move—but the conversation is growing louder.

It’s still a high-risk strategy—but one that may gain traction in specific industries like fintech, mining, or digital services.

What’s next?

We may not see Apple or Costco suddenly loading up on Bitcoin, but the groundwork is shifting. New accounting standards, regulatory clarity, and more institutional access points could normalize the idea over time.

And even if corporate adoption stays niche, many QQQ companies are already helping power the digital rails that support the broader crypto ecosystem.

Whether it’s cloud platforms, GPUs, AI infrastructure, or payment rails, QQQ offers exposure to the companies building what might be tomorrow’s financial backbone—Bitcoin or not.

For investors, that may be the real takeaway: they can seek out potential benefits of Bitcoin’s future without direct investment. They just have to know where it’s being built.

    CryptoSlate, “Elon Musk’s Tesla missed out on $3 billion by selling Bitcoin at $31k,” December 5, 2024.
    CoinDesk, “E-Commerce Giant MercadoLibre Discloses $7.8M Bitcoin Buy,” May 5, 2021.
    CoinDesk, “Coal Miner Alliance Resources Dablles in Crypto Mining, Mines 425 BTC,” April 30, 2024.
    Crypto Briefing, “Amazon shareholders urge company to allocate at least 5% of its assets to Bitcoin,” December 9, 2024.
    Deloitte, “FASB Issues Final Standard on Crypto Assets,” December 15, 2023.

