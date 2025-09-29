How a digital tilt may help buffer against global tariffs

A new tariff reality

In 2025, tariffs have re-emerged as a central market theme. Although fluctuating quickly, U.S. trade policy now includes duties averaging 18.6% across more than 60 countries, with some rates approaching 50%.1

Physical goods producers—particularly in manufacturing and automotive—are feeling the pinch of higher costs. Heavy equipment leader Caterpillar’s input costs rose by 6.5%, while beer giant Molson Coors said it expects aluminum-related expenses up to $35 million due to tariffs.2

These pressures ripple through supply chains, squeezing profit margins and forcing companies to rethink sourcing and logistics. While some firms are adapting by rerouting trade flows or front-loading shipments, the global economy still faces a challenging environment for goods-heavy industries.