How a digital tilt may help buffer against global tariffs

Market outlook Is Bitcoin becoming a corporate strategy?
How are Nasdaq 100 companies using bitcoin’s infrastructure to improve their growth potential
In 2025, tariffs have re-emerged as a central market theme. Although fluctuating quickly, U.S. trade policy now includes duties averaging 18.6% across more than 60 countries, with some rates approaching 50%.1
Physical goods producers—particularly in manufacturing and automotive—are feeling the pinch of higher costs. Heavy equipment leader Caterpillar’s input costs rose by 6.5%, while beer giant Molson Coors said it expects aluminum-related expenses up to $35 million due to tariffs.2
These pressures ripple through supply chains, squeezing profit margins and forcing companies to rethink sourcing and logistics. While some firms are adapting by rerouting trade flows or front-loading shipments, the global economy still faces a challenging environment for goods-heavy industries.
Some of the top holdings in the Nasdaq-100® Index, which Invesco QQQ ETF seeks to track, skew toward digital-first business models. Well-known examples include Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Netflix, and Adobe.
In fact, nearly 28% of the Nasdaq-100 consists of software and consumer digital service companies as defined by Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) subsectors.3 These companies primarily deliver products digitally and generate revenue streams largely outside the reach of traditional tariffs.
“By having nearly a third of the index exposure derive revenues outside of physical products affected by tariffs, it introduces resilience in an uncertain regime and application of global tariffs,” according to Nasdaq Global Indexes.3
|Company
|Sector
|Digital business focus
|Meta Platforms
|Communication Services
|Operates social networking platforms and develops digital advertising products
|Alphabet
|Parent company of Google, specializing in search, cloud services, and digital ads
|Netflix
|Streaming entertainment provider with global subscription-based delivery
|Microsoft
|Technology
|Global leader in software, cloud computing, and productivity solutions
|Adobe Inc
|Developer of creative software and digital media solutions
|Cisco Systems
|Provides networking hardware, software, and cybersecurity services
|Intuit Inc
|Delivers financial and tax preparation software products and services
|Booking Holdings
|Consumer Discretionary
|Online travel and reservations platform
|DoorDash
|App-based food delivery service
|Airbnb
|Digital platform for short-term lodging and experiences
Invesco QQQ holdings as of August 6, 2025. Fund holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.
This composition can potentially act as a buffer during periods of trade friction. Digital-first delivery models avoid many of the logistical choke points—ports, customs clearances, raw material sourcing—that can weigh on manufacturing or commodity-based firms.
Of course, QQQ provides exposure to more than just the Information Technology sector. The Nasdaq-100 contains the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, representing sectors including Consumer Services, Healthcare, and Industrials. Recognized for its focus on innovation and market leadership, the index features many of the world’s most well-known brands alongside emerging companies driving growth in their industries.
For growth-oriented investors, QQQ’s digital exposure may offer a measure of insulation from tariff-driven volatility while still providing exposure to leading innovation-driven companies. The index’s sector mix has historically leaned toward Information Technology and Communication Services, with holdings that include some of the world’s most influential software platforms, cloud providers, and consumer digital networks among its top holdings.
However, this does not make QQQ immune to macro risks. Global tariffs can still influence market sentiment, capital flows, and broader economic growth, which in turn can impact digital-first firms. Additionally, valuations in tech and digital services can be sensitive to interest rate changes and shifts in investor risk appetite.
A protectionist environment can present challenges across markets—but not all sectors are equally exposed. With nearly a third of its exposure in software and consumer digital services, QQQ may offer a way to maintain growth exposure while reducing reliance on goods-producing industries vulnerable to tariff shocks.
For those seeking resilience in an era of shifting trade policy, QQQ’s digital tilt may be a differentiating factor.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Investments focus in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risks and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversiﬁed investments.
Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.
The Index and Fund use the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) classification system which is composed of 11 economic industries: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities.