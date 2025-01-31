Capabilities tailored to your objectives
Your needs are unique - and so are our solutions. Our bespoke offerings can provide diversified sources of return while helping you meet your asset/liability and capital management goals.
Managing more than US$ 80 bn in insurance client assets globally
Delivering innovative solutions to insurance companies for more than 35 years
Serving more than 100 insurance clients globally
That's why we offer specialized solutions tailored to your company's specific objectives. We strive to understand your unique capital requirements, accounting and tax treatment, and risk factors. Our capabilities can be delivered using active, passive, and factor investing strategies. And you can access them through the vehicle that is right for you, including institutional separate accounts, mutual funds, private placements, and ETFs.
Delivering the breadth of a global fixed income platform with the agility to pursue alpha with conviction and customization.
We leverage a consistent, conservative fundamental credit process to pursue opportunities across broadly syndicated loans, direct lending, and distressed debt and special situations.
Our growing business in Europe, North America and Asia via separate accounts, commingled vehicles and mutual vehicles strengthens our ability to underwrite and execute deals.
Broadly syndicated loans feature a favourable long-term risk/return profile compared to HY bonds and equites, making them attractive for insurance companies.
Charles Moussier, Head of EMEA Insurance Client Solutions shares his views on the outlook and opportunities for Insurance clients, including why the Insurance team are underweight equities relative to fixed income and may see opportunities for insurers in private credit.
Discover why senior secured loans offer insurers high income, low risk, and strong fundamentals. Improving returns and reducing capital charges.
