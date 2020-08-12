Assets & Vehicles

Equity
Our styles include fundamental and quantitative; global, regional and single country; large-, mid-, small- and multi-cap; core, value and growth. Teams of dedicated, on-the-ground investment professionals are focused on providing excellent solutions to institutions around the world.
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Asia ex-japan equity, Asean equity, Greater China equity, Japanese equity, International & global equity, US equity, European equity, Quantitative strategies, Emerging market equity and Australian smaller companies.
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Fixed Income
Fixed income markets are increasingly dynamic and complex and create a wealth of opportunities for investors. Our sole objective is to provide favorable investment results for our clients in any market or in any channel. We are a pure play, fixed income platform that is not conflicted by the management of proprietary capital. We offer our clients a value proposition anchored in the selectivity of investment decisions.
The styles include but are not limited to fundamental and quantitative; global and regional; single and multi-sector, ratings. We have a comprehensive suite of fixed income strategies, including but not limited to Unconstrained Bond, Bank Loan, Investment Grade Credit, Mortgage-Backed Securities, High Yield, Corporate Bond and Emerging Market Bond strategies.
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Global fixed income, Investment grade bond, High yield bond, Multi-sector credit, Senior secured loans, Unconstrained bond, Corporate bond, Emerging market bond and Structured securities.
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Multi-Asset
Invesco provides multi-asset strategies through asset allocation across equity, fixed income, currency, commodities and alternative investment markets. We offer a variety of balanced and multi-asset strategies, including Balanced, Global Target Returns, Risk Parity and Solutions, which are brought together by a global team of experienced professionals, through sharing insights on various asset classes, regions, sectors, industries, currencies and securities. Teams of dedicated on-the-ground investment professionals provide investment excellence to institutional clients.
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Balanced (Global/Asia), Global targeted returns, Balanced-risk allocation and Solutions.
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Alternatives
With our investment professionals managing alternative strategies across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Invesco offers a spectrum of alternative capabilities including Commodities, Risk Parity, Bank Loans, Macro Strategies, Market Neutral, Real Estate and Private Equity. With over 25 years of experience managing alternative assets, we help institutional investors worldwide building their alternatives portfolios.
Real estate, Private equity - WLR, Private equity - IPC and Balanced-risk allocation.
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ETF
ETF is one of the most popular investment vehicles available today. Headquartered in the United States, Invesco strives to be the industry leaders in smart beta ETFs.
Invesco Capital Management, LLC is anchored on a vision of delivering Investment performance through the ETF structure. With this vision, Invesco Capital Management, LLC focuses on offering value-added and innovative ETFs; starting with the inception of the first two Dynamic ETFs in May 2003. Integration with Invesco Ltd. since 2006 continues to give Invesco Capital Management, LLC a global presence.
Invesco Capital Management, LLC ETFs use indexes with non-traditional weighting methodology and seek to select securities based on multiple valuation criteria, rather than by market cap alone.
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Access to niche areas of the markets, Commodities & currencies, Equity-based resources, Factor-driven, Alternatively-weighted, Income-generating portfolios and Quantitative
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Related Insights
Expert voices from within Invesco and partnering affiliates share their views on trends, and current and upcoming investment opportunities.
How can we help?
Gain investment clarity in Asia Pacific through our research, specialized insights, and thought leadership.