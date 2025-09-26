Private credit portfolio: Examining the efficacy of European opportunities

Why European credit matters now

European private credit markets – especially direct lending and real estate – offer a unique confluence of benefits. Regulatory pressure on European banks has constrained traditional lending channels, creating attractive return premia for private credit due to a fragmented and underserved market. These assets are also less correlated to US-focused private credit strategies, thus offering diversification. Given the recent uncertainty around US policy, we believe demand for US private credit remains strong but has also created tailwinds for non-US exposure.

The Asian investor perspective: Currency hedging and local yield drag

For Asian investors, the inclusion of European private credit is not just an income enhancement strategy – it’s a source of currency diversification. In the current global regime, US interest rates remain significantly higher than most Asian economies, creating a currency hedging cost that materially erodes local currency returns for USD-based assets.

The implementation of a large-scale tariff program as alluded to by the Fed chair could drive increased inflation in the US, putting the central bank in a challenging position regarding interest rates. This would keep hedging costs high and create further uncertainty around USD positions across Asia, making diversification into currencies such as the Euro a potential haven against a more uncertain backdrop.

When looking at portfolios on a de-smoothed risk basis, in non-USD terms, the value of USD exposure becomes less apparent than with USD-pegged exposures. As an example, in Singapore Dollar terms, US and European direct lending have roughly the same volatility (6.8% de-smoothed).2 When considering this and coupled with policy uncertainty from the US, the idea of diversifying into Euro-denominated assets has merit. Given the large scale and scope of US public and private capital markets, we fully understand that while the US dollar will be the anchor currency of any portfolio, our objective here is to examine how marginal steps toward diversification can yield benefits in this unique environment.

Constructing the portfolio

When constructing a diversified private markets income sleeve, the case for European credit becomes apparent. We’ve constructed a representative allocation to a private markets income portfolio with meaningful weights to senior corporate lending, alternative credit, mezzanine, infrastructure, and both US and European private credit exposure (Figure 3). The sample exposures to European direct lending and real estate are 15% and 10%, respectively. This structure balances liquidity, geography, and sector exposure while enhancing return. The combination of assets below still maintains a similar return target to US direct lending of SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) + 600 bps, but with less risk (4% versus 5% de-smoothed, from Invesco Vision). This shows how a robust exposure, complemented with European private credit, can help to diversify the portfolio and still generate strong income.