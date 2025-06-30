Emerging market local debt | Macro insights

About the team

Invesco’s Global Debt Team offers international fixed income expertise incorporating a broad, global lens. The team is based out of New York and is part of Invesco’s global Fixed Income platform, known as IFI



Comprising 11 investment professionals, they manage USD 6bn across their platform, including USD 3bn in emerging market local debt. The team has a long, successful history of investing in international fixed income, dating back to the mid-1990s, enabling them to interpret market events through a multi-decade context.

Taking a collaborative macro and country level approach in addition to a fully integrated comprehensive environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, has been the key drivers to the team’s success for over a decade.

In this edition