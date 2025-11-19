Introducing the Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund

Target income generation and long-term growth, while gaining exposure to the diversification benefits and relative yield enhancement offered by emerging markets.

Why this fund?

Seeking yield opportunities in emerging markets

Historically, emerging market local bonds have provided attractive relative yields and access to strong developing market sovereign, country debt exposure. We harness manager skill, attempting to outperform the market while simultaneously minimising the downside risk associated with this asset class.

Icon

Global macro strategy

At its core, the investment approach is a global macro strategy with discretionary elements.

Icon

90+ countries covered in depth

To generate alpha, we believe it is critical to understand the nuances of each of the emerging market countries that we invest in.

Icon

Risk mitigation

We normally do not take more risk than the long-term volatility of the underlying benchmark and increase tracking error on the downside.

Why this fund?

No market or region can be viewed in isolation. Issues like trade and international relations must be taken into consideration. That’s why we combine top-down macro analysis with bottom-up country research.

We develop our macroeconomic outlook and incorporate the robust linkages between developed and emerging market economies to better inform our global perspective.

We then allocate risk based on this macroeconomic outlook over a 9-18 month investment horizon across interest rates and foreign currencies.

We believe that, given the relative volatility of the asset class, an asymmetric approach to risk management and budgeting can provide investors with an overall smoother investment experience over time.

We look to reduce volatility throughout the emerging market cycle. As such, on an ex-ante basis, we do not allocate more risk (volatility) than that of the reference benchmark while deploying the following loss-mitigation strategy:

  • Maintaining a low tracking error and high volatility in risk-on periods.

  • Maintaining a high tracking error and low volatility in risk-off periods.

As fiduciaries, we incorporate ESG factors into the investment process, because we believe it is an important risk management tool in emerging markets.

To better understand ESG factors, we employ a qualitative and quantitative framework, carry out research trips, and engage directly with local experts. These include policymakers, senior government officials, central bank representatives, state administrators, politicians, non-governmental organisations, and private sector representatives.

Position sizing is adjusted taking ESG factors into consideration, assuming financial metrics and valuations support the stated investment thesis.

  • For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations. Investors may not get back the full amount invested. Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund uses derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes. This may result in the fund being significantly leveraged and could cause large fluctuations in the value of the fund. As a large portion of the fund is invested in less developed countries, you should be prepared to accept significantly large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in certain securities listed in China. This can involve significant regulatory constraints that may affect the liquidity and/or the investment performance of the fund. Investments in debt instruments which are of lower credit quality may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in distressed securities which carry a significant risk of capital loss. 
See fund details

Fund managers

Hemant Baijal, Wim Vandenhoeck, and Jason Martin are responsible for managing the fund. They are members of our Emerging Markets Debt Team, based in New York. Our EM Debt team offers full-spectrum coverage across hard and local currency markets, with Portfolio Managers averaging 25 years of industry experience. The team’s structure fosters a comprehensive perspective by enhancing collaboration and connectivity across IFI’s global EM platform, including credit research professionals and region-specialized economists to help inform an interconnected global perspective.

  • Hemant%20Baijal,%20Fund%20Manager

    "We believe that emerging markets local currency debt features differentiated alpha and income generation potential with meaningful client portfolio diversification benefits."

    Hemant Baijal, Strategy manager

FAQs

Emerging market debt is the fixed income debt that is issued by countries with developing economies as well as by corporations within those nations. It includes local and hard currency.

Emerging market (EM) debt has delivered strong performance in 2025, demonstrating resilience throughout the global monetary policy cycle, despite elevated geopolitical uncertainty. Policy uncertainty and slowing US economic growth have challenged the narrative of US exceptionalism, contributing to a softening US dollar and creating a more favorable backdrop for EM debt, in our view. Looking ahead, we remain constructive on EM assets, supported by generally attractive valuations and compelling alpha opportunities across EM interest rates and foreign currency.

Local currency bonds are debt securities issued by sovereigns or corporates in their local currency. The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and FX. Since countries can be at different stages in the economic cycle, interest rates and returns can be uncorrelated to those in developed markets. Hard currency bonds are debt securities issued by EM sovereigns or corporates in a foreign currency – usually in a developed market currency, such as the USD or Euro. Many low income, weaker developing countries, “frontier markets” are incented to issue in hard currency to attract foreign investment (perceived as less risky if issued as a USD or Euro asset) versus issuing in their local currency.

The integration of ESG into investment practice is rapidly evolving for fixed income investors. There is growing regulatory interest and market demand for sustainable investments. In addition to a growing preference for some investors.

The return drivers come from local yields, capital appreciation (changes in yield curve or credit standing) and forex (FX).

  • Data as at 30.09.2025, unless otherwise stated. By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our strategies and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from https://www.invesco.com/lu-manco/en/home.html. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this strategy may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

    EMEA5000568/2025
success failure

How can we help?

Let us know using this form and one of our specialist team will quickly get back to you.

How can we help?

Your contact information.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.

How can we help?

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.