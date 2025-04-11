Favourable Market environment: An investment in Indian equities can capitalise on falling yields, stable oil prices and controlled inflation.

Well positioned for a big reset of global dynamics: India benefits from a big global reset with dynamics and potentially maintain India economic stability.

Reforms and initiatives benefitting local businesses: India’s government-initiated improvements in the country’s infrastructure, reforms around corporate taxes and manufacturing, and the country’s ambitious renewable energy targets should bode well for corporate India’s growth prospects.

Favourable demographics: The share of India’s working age population to total population is projected to reach its highest level by 2030. With a relatively young population, India not only gets a competitive advantage in terms of workforce but also an opportunity to unleash the consumption power of a young population. (Source: EY, April 2023, https://www.ey.com/en_in/india-at-100/reaping-the-demographic-dividend).