John Surplice

John leads multiple portfolios across the team’s Europe ex UK and Pan European Equities strategies. In addition, he is a member of the Equities Leadership Group, contributing valuable perspectives and participating in key decision-making along with other senior colleagues across the Fundamental Equities platform.

He began his career in 1992 at Price Waterhouse, where he qualified as a chartered accountant. He joined Invesco in 1995 as an analyst in the European Equities team, before taking on fund management responsibilities in 1997.

John holds an MA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Edinburgh.