Oliver Bilal leads Invesco’s Distribution business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a role he has held since May 2022.

Oliver has 23 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to Invesco, Oliver was Head of International Sales and Marketing at Natixis Investment Managers and responsible for institutional and retail clients in EMEA, APAC, Latin America and US Offshore. Prior to Natixis, Oliver was Head of EMEA, UBS Asset Management, CEO of the Baroda Pioneer Asset Management Company (India) and Head of Sales & Marketing (Germany) at Pioneer Investments (now Amundi).

Oliver holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a Master of Banking & Insurance Administration from University of Applied Sciences Braunschweig-WF, and a Certification of DVFA/EFFAS as Certified European Financial Analyst (CEFA).