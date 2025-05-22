When synthetic benefits become real
Discover the ways in which ETFs can replicate an index and when swap-based ETFs might provide a structural advantage.
Unlike traditional market-cap weighted ETFs, an equal weight approach ensures that each company, regardless of size, has an equal impact on your portfolio.
By investing in a wide range of sectors and industries, our ETFs reduce the risk associated with any single stock or sector, thereby enhancing potential returns.
We’re a global leader in equal weight ETF strategies, offering the widest and most comprehensive range of products in Europe.
We have seen an increase in popularity for equal weight strategies as investors seek ways to diversify and mitigate concentration risk. Recent market turbulence has highlighted the inflated valuations of mega-cap US tech stocks, such as the dominance of the 'Magnificent 7'. Yet this story is not limited to just the US, in most developed markets, concentration levels are at multi-decade highs, with the largest stocks dominating a significant portion of indices. Consequently, investors are increasingly opting for equal weight strategies to achieve a more balanced portfolio. These strategies offer a straightforward, cost-effective solution to reduce exposure to these heavyweights while still participating in the broader equity market.
Equal weight ETFs are designed to provide exposure to the same constituents as their parent market-cap-weighted indices, but they equally weight each company at the rebalancing date, typically on a quarterly schedule.
This approach enhances diversification and risk-adjusted returns, whilst reducing concentration risk through a rules-based, automated process of selling high and buying low. For the long-term investor, equal weight strategies can provide an array of potential benefits.
We offer a range of equal weight ETFs providing balanced exposure to broad US, European and World equity exposures, making them an appealing alternative to traditional market-cap weighted indices.
The US equity market is highly concentrated, with a significant portion of its value focused in a few companies. In the S&P 500, which is weighted by market capitalisation, the top 10 stocks make up 35% of the index value.1 This concentration leads to higher risks, especially since the largest stocks in the index currently trade at a significant premium. An equally weighted index offers a more balanced exposure with much lower average valuation.
The Nasdaq-100 is even more concentrated due to its smaller number of stocks and the dominance of mega-cap tech companies. Investors look to this index for its exposure to more innovative, faster growing stocks. The equal weight version has shown a similarly strong growth profile to its market cap-weighted counterpart, offering innovation without the concentration.
Concentration in the MSCI World Index recently reached a 40-year high, driven by the weight of mega-cap US stocks. However, concentration is also significant in the non-US portion of the index. The US now accounts for more than 70% of the market-cap weighted index, compared to less than 50% in 2005 and only 40% in the equal-weighted version.1 While concentration has reduced somewhat in European equities, it remains above long-term average levels. Our MSCI World and MSCI Europe Equal Weight ETFs offer a compelling alternative to standard market-cap weighted indices, providing more balanced exposure.
An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund.
Equal weight ETFs are designed to provide exposure to the same constituents as their parent market-cap-weighted indices, but they equally weight each company at the rebalancing date, typically on a quarterly schedule. This approach enhances diversification and risk-adjusted returns, while reducing concentration risk.
By equally weighting each company, both small and large, typically on a quarterly basis, equal weight ETFs avoid excessive weight in the largest companies. This helps to mitigate the risks associated with potential market bubbles and ensures a more balanced exposure across all constituents.
Equal weight ETFs give each constituent in the index the same weight, regardless of its size or market capitalization. Market-cap weighted ETFs differ in that they allocate investments proportionally to the market capitalization of each constituent, meaning larger companies have a greater weighting within the index.
Equal weight ETFs may perform differently depending on market conditions. During periods of growth, smaller companies may drive higher returns, while in times economic downturn, the diversified approach can help mitigate losses.
Equal weight ETFs can track a variety of equal weight indices, including broad regional market indices such as MSCI World, S&P 500, or MSCI Europe.
