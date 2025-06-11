Fixed income investing with ETFs

For investors seeking innovative ways to diversify their income portfolio, the highest quality AAA-rated tranche of CLO (Collateralised Loan Obligation) notes can offer a compelling investment proposition. AAA CLO notes provide some of the best yields among high quality investment grade credit, feature low interest rate sensitivity due to their floating rate, and exhibit low correlation to other traditional asset classes, potentially enhancing portfolio risk-adjusted returns. Learn more about the investment case of adding AAA CLO notes to your portfolio.

We are excited to introduce two new actively managed ETFs, bringing full transparency, cost efficiency, and enhanced liquidity to this dynamic asset class. Our new ETFs are designed to provide diversified exposure to the broad USD-denominated and EUR-denominated AAA CLO notes market.

Managed by Invesco Private Credit, the ETFs follow an active approach to manager selection, holding a portfolio of primarily AAA-rated, floating rate, CLO notes with the added flexibility to allocate to certain non-benchmark securities. As one of the world’s largest managers of bank loans and a perennial CLO issuer, we understand the importance of selecting the right CLO managers in our investments and use our 30+ year experience to actively select securities, aiming to deliver returns similar to the benchmark.

This product is intended for professional investors only.