Break market concentration with global stocks

Investors have traditionally leaned on global stocks to unlock value through diversification across regions and sectors. Yet a growing risk is the degree of market concentration in a handful of US big tech and artificial intelligence (AI) giants. While being heavily exposed to these names in recent years has been profitable, we think shifting trends underscore the need for a more active approach where these areas aren’t treated as a single trade.

Why invest in global stocks

Each country or region offers unique strengths and exposures. Some are geared to natural resources or manufacturing prowess, some are more heavily exposed to tech, and some to the consumer. Strengths can turn, and dynamics can shift rapidly. Today’s leaders can quickly become tomorrow’s laggards. That’s why an unyielding focus on high-quality, attractively valued firms, regardless of geography, is always essential.

Recent market leadership has been heavily concentrated. The Magnificent 7, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, and a few AI-focused firms have dominated returns for much of this year and last. But this concentration carries risk. Once investor expectations are baked into sky-high valuations, even small setbacks in earnings or guidance can trigger sharp pullbacks.

AI trade is becoming more nuanced

While AI remains a powerful force, the path to profits is far from homogeneous. Success in AI requires more than access to cutting-edge data or platforms. It demands domain-specific applications, regulatory navigation, and scalable business models. Not every AI investment will thrive. Some may struggle in monetisation or face competitive erosion. We’re starting to see clear evidence that stock performance within this space is becoming far more nuanced.

For much of the last few years, the large hyperscalers (companies that provide massive-scale cloud computing services and infrastructure) have tended to trade in a similar fashion, rising and falling together. The AI trade is no longer a single trade now, though. We see this reflected in the average correlation of returns across the five major hyperscalers: Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, Amazon, and Oracle. The correlation has tended to be strongly positive for much of the last decade, but has recently been closer to zero. (See chart below).

Major hyperscalers are no longer highly correlated