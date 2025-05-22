Introducing the Invesco Global Equity Income Fund

Introducing the Invesco Global Equity Income Fund

A core global equity fund without significant style or factor biases aiming to outperform in most market environments.

See all product details

Capturing global equity investment opportunities

The Invesco Global Equity Income Fund is a core global equity fund with a focus on generating returns through both dividends and capital growth. The fund's global universe allows our investment team to focus on building a portfolio without compromise.

Large opportunity set

The global investment universe enhances the opportunity set and benefits diversification.

Valuation-led investment process

We like cash-generative companies with sustainable business models and strong or growing dividend yields.

Long-term winners

We focus on sustainable, long-term winners that are mispriced or underappreciated by the market. 

Why this fund?

The fund’s investment process is robust and repeatable. It focuses on bottom-up research and is augmented by collaboration and challenge. With no significant factor or style bias, the fund should be able to perform well through most market conditions. 

High conviction portfolio with a clearly defined philosophy and a robust, repeatable bottom-up process.

We aim to mitigate downside risks by 1) rigorous fundamental industry and company research and 2) granular analysis of accounting quality and balance sheets.

We focus on attractive dividend and dividend growth characteristics versus the market and the portfolio has no significant style bias. These features should bode well for navigating different investment environments.

The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.

Access the Invesco Global Equity Income Fund product page to view KIDs/KIIDs and factsheets.

  • For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.
Find out more about the fund

Meet the team

The fund is managed by Stephen Anness and Joe Dowling out of Henley-on-Thames. Stephen has over 20 years of industry experience and Joe over 10 years. 

We believe that buying high quality businesses for the long-term at attractive valuations can result in sustained out-performance relative to the index and below market volatility over the long-term.

FAQ

Global investing enables you to access investment opportunities that are not present domestically. Spreading your investments across geographies also benefits diversification, as volatility in one market is likely not affecting other markets. Thus, by investing globally you increase the potential for returns while reducing risk at the same time.

Income investing entails building an investment portfolio that allocates some or all of the portfolio to investments that generate a regular, consistent stream of income. One way to do this is to invest in dividend-paying stocks. In addition, you want to grow, or at least preserve, your capital, so you don’t have to downscale your lifestyle as you age. And finally, you want to make sure your income keeps up with inflation, which over longer time periods can take an enormous toll.

You can invest in the global stock market by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.

We identify stocks with valuations that have not been reflected by the market but whose future prospects may be recognised by it later. We have no preconceived style bias towards stocks, sectors or countries, rather we look for the best investments at any point in time.

  • Data as at 31 July 2024, unless otherwise stated. By accepting this material, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

    EMEA3806336/2024
success failure

How can we help?

Let us know using this form and one of our specialist team will quickly get back to you.

How can we help?

Your contact information.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.

How can we help?

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.