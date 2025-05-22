ETF A proven, systematic approach to active investing
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
A core global equity fund without significant style or factor biases aiming to outperform in most market environments.See all product details
The Invesco Global Equity Income Fund is a core global equity fund with a focus on generating returns through both dividends and capital growth. The fund's global universe allows our investment team to focus on building a portfolio without compromise.
The fund’s investment process is robust and repeatable. It focuses on bottom-up research and is augmented by collaboration and challenge. With no significant factor or style bias, the fund should be able to perform well through most market conditions.
High conviction portfolio with a clearly defined philosophy and a robust, repeatable bottom-up process.
We aim to mitigate downside risks by 1) rigorous fundamental industry and company research and 2) granular analysis of accounting quality and balance sheets.
We focus on attractive dividend and dividend growth characteristics versus the market and the portfolio has no significant style bias. These features should bode well for navigating different investment environments.
The investment concerns the acquisition of units in an actively managed fund and not in a given underlying asset.
Access the Invesco Global Equity Income Fund product page to view KIDs/KIIDs and factsheets.
Find out what objectives a systematic active approach might aim to achieve and how an equity ETF using this strategy fits in between pure passive and traditional active management.
While most standard equity benchmarks weight their constituents according to market capitalisation, an equal-weighted approach can sometimes make more sense. Discover more about equal-weight and how to gain broad equity exposure without the concentration risk.
Key things impacting the outlook for global equities in 2025: Donald Trump, artificial intelligence (AI) and ‘hangover stocks’.
The fund is managed by Stephen Anness and Joe Dowling out of Henley-on-Thames. Stephen has over 20 years of industry experience and Joe over 10 years.
We believe that buying high quality businesses for the long-term at attractive valuations can result in sustained out-performance relative to the index and below market volatility over the long-term.
Global investing enables you to access investment opportunities that are not present domestically. Spreading your investments across geographies also benefits diversification, as volatility in one market is likely not affecting other markets. Thus, by investing globally you increase the potential for returns while reducing risk at the same time.
Income investing entails building an investment portfolio that allocates some or all of the portfolio to investments that generate a regular, consistent stream of income. One way to do this is to invest in dividend-paying stocks. In addition, you want to grow, or at least preserve, your capital, so you don’t have to downscale your lifestyle as you age. And finally, you want to make sure your income keeps up with inflation, which over longer time periods can take an enormous toll.
You can invest in the global stock market by investing in actively managed mutual funds or exchange traded funds (ETFs). Invesco offers a broad range of actively managed funds and ETFs.
We identify stocks with valuations that have not been reflected by the market but whose future prospects may be recognised by it later. We have no preconceived style bias towards stocks, sectors or countries, rather we look for the best investments at any point in time.
Let us know using this form and one of our specialist team will quickly get back to you.
Please help us get you to the page you requested by following the steps below.