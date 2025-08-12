Invesco’s Fixed Income team has a 30-year track record of investing in corporate and higher yielding bonds. The fund invests in investment grade corporate bonds, high yield, subordinated debt issued by financials and emerging markets. With credit analysts around the world, the team’s fund managers can select issuers which offer the best combination of risk and return globally.

The equity team also enjoys a long track record with equity fund manager Stephen Anness having over 20 years of investment experience. Stephen is supported by the Henley-based Invesco Global Equities team to pick the best dividend-oriented opportunities.