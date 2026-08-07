Alexandra Ivanova

GPR,Balanced
Invesco Sustainable Global Income Fund
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Fund Manager
MSc, BSc, MBA, CFA
Alexandra is a fund manager for Invesco Fixed Income.
She began her career with Municrest Investment Management Company in 2001 as a fixed-income quantitative research analyst. In 2006, she joined Invesco’s US Fixed Income team. She subsequently joined IFI Europe in 2015 as a fund manager, responsible for credit portfolios and global multi-asset funds.
Alexandra holds an MSc in International Economics from the Yakutsk State University and a BSc in Finance and an MBA from the University of Louisville. She is a CFA Charterholder.
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