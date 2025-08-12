Invesco Pan European High Income strategy

This Pan-European mixed asset fund flexibly allocates at least 50% to European investment grade and high yield bonds and the remainder in European equities, seeking to benefit from fixed income and equity opportunities across Europe.

Seeking the best investment opportunities in Europe

The Invesco Pan European High Income Fund is a diversified income-oriented product, which uses a flexible approach to find what we believe are the best investment opportunities in Europe. The fund actively manages its exposures to European investment grade and high yield bonds and to European equities according to market conditions.

Flexible mixed asset portfolio

The portfolio managers can invest where they see the most attractive opportunities in both bonds and equities.

Unconstrained approach

The fund’s risk profile is actively managed.

Team experience

The team has more than 25 years of experience of managing mixed asset funds.

Why this fund?

Invesco’s Fixed Income team has a 30-year track record of investing in corporate and higher yielding bonds. The fund invests in European investment grade corporate bonds, European high yield bonds, subordinated debt issued by financials and in European equities.

The equity team also enjoys a long track record with equity fund manager Oliver Collin having over 20 years of investment experience. Oliver is supported by the Henley-based Invesco European Equities team to pick the best dividend-oriented opportunities.

The fund is free from having to track a benchmark index and the fund managers tilt the asset allocation according to market conditions and where they believe the best value is to be found.

Bonds with strong balance sheets and predictable cashflows form the income core of our portfolio. The equity allocation aims to deliver additional income, diversification and enhanced returns. It can be adjusted depending on current market conditions.

The equity allocation is predominantly focused on Europe-based companies with the ability to pay strong and sustainable dividends. The exposure to equities can be adjusted depending on current market conditions. 

  • For complete information on risks, refer to the legal documents. The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange-rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Debt instruments are exposed to credit risk which is the ability of the borrower to repay the interest and capital on the redemption date. Changes in interest rates will result in fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund uses derivatives (complex instruments) for investment purposes, which may result in the fund being significantly leveraged and may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. Investments in debt instruments which are of lower credit quality may result in large fluctuations in the value of the fund. The fund may invest in distressed securities which carry a significant risk of capital loss. The fund may invest in contingent convertible bonds which may result in significant risk of capital loss based on certain trigger events. The Fund may invest in a dynamic way across assets/asset classes, which may result in periodic changes in the risk profile, underperformance and/or higher transaction costs.
Thomas Moore and Alexandra Ivanova, who manage the portfolio’s asset allocation and fixed income investments, each have over 20 years’ experience in bond markets. Oliver Collin manages the equity allocation, and also has over 20 years’ investment experience. Their approach is flexible and market-driven. They focus on absolute risk and return without the constraint of an index.

Following the sharp increase in interest rates in 2022 and 2023, we now have some of the best opportunities for fixed income investing we’ve seen in the last decade, along with the income and capital growth offered by the European equity market. This is an exciting environment for the management of mixed asset strategies.

One benefit of the bond portion of a mixed asset portfolio is that it has the potential to deliver a steady income stream while offsetting stock market volatility. Meanwhile, a benefit of the equity component is that it has the potential to deliver higher returns in the long term.

The level of income offered by European bonds is once again attractive, and fundamentals for European companies remain strong in our view.

The disparity between the price-to-earnings ratios in Europe and the US suggests that European companies may be undervalued and European equities therefore present an opportunity for investors seeking equity exposure away from the premium prices of the US market.

SFDR stands for Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation. This is a European regulation that came into effect in 2021. Its aim is to increase transparency around sustainable investment products and to reduce the risk of greenwashing. Funds are classified as Article 6, Article 8 or Article 9 depending on their ESG approach.

Article 8 applies to funds promoting environmental and social objectives and which take more into account than just sustainability risks as required by article 6. However, article 8 funds don't have ESG objectives or core objectives – as required for becoming labeled an article 9 fund.

  • Data as at 30.09.2024, unless otherwise stated. This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication.

    Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change. For information on our funds and the relevant risks, refer to the Key Information Documents/Key Investor Information Documents (local languages) and Prospectus (English, French, German, Spanish, Italian), and the financial reports, available from www.invesco.eu. A summary of investor rights is available in English from www.invescomanagementcompany.lu. The management company may terminate marketing arrangements. Not all share classes of this fund may be available for public sale in all jurisdictions and not all share classes are the same nor do they necessarily suit every investor.

    EMEA3898932/2024
