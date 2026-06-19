Thomas Moore

Thomas is the Global Head of High Yield. In this role, he is responsible for the investment process and outcomes of Invesco’s public high yield and high-income fixed income strategies, with direct oversight of portfolio management teams in North America and Europe.

Thomas joined Invesco in 2016 as a senior credit analyst. Prior to his current role, he served as co-head of Invesco Fixed Income Europe. Before joining the firm, he was a managing director in the Fixed Income Division at Morgan Stanley. Mr. Moore began his career in the late 1990s in New York as a management consultant.

Thomas earned an AB degree, magna cum laude, in history from Harvard University, a master’s degree in modern history from Oxford University, and an MBA with honors in finance and economics from Columbia Business School. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder.