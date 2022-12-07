Does synthetic replication offer an advantage?

Any debate over whether physical or synthetic replication is the best way to track an index has been all but laid to rest, with both methods now appreciated for their potential benefits. We have long argued that each should be judged on a case-by-case basis or, to be more precise, each index should be considered individually to see whether there’s an advantage to be exploited. Here, we highlight five instances in which synthetic replication offers a distinct structural advantage.

The two replication methods

Physical replication is the most straightforward method and involves buying in proportion all constituents in the index and rebalancing those holdings whenever the index does. Other than the costs involved, including those related to trading and rebalancing of the securities, the ETF’s performance may deviate from that of the index depending on, for instance, how the ETF handles dividends and any revenue received from securities lending. For indices with some less-liquid securities, an ETF may hold only a representative portion of the index. Using sampling techniques generally has lower costs than full physical replication but at the expense of higher tracking error versus the index.

In contrast, an ETF may be able to deliver the index performance more uniformly by using swaps. Synthetic replication involves the use of these derivative contracts, which are agreements between the ETF and a counterparty, or multiple counterparties, for the exchange (swapping) of cashflows. The ETF would typically receive the precise index performance, minus a fee for the swap contract.

Synthetic replication for US equity indices

Among the largest and longest-running synthetic ETFs are those tracking major US equity benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and MSCI USA indices. While a physically replicated ETF, domiciled in one of the European jurisdictions that has a tax treaty with the US, is subject to reduced withholding taxes on the dividends it receives, a synthetic ETF can receive the gross return of the index, I.E., with 0% dividend withholding tax. As a result, a synthetic ETF domiciled in Ireland can benefit from an additional 15% of dividend values, compared to a physically replicated ETF also domiciled in Ireland.