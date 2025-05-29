Applied philosophy: Are commodities too optimistic?

Most assets welcomed signs of a thawing in trade relations between the US and the rest of the world. Commodities, however, have given us mixed signals year-to-date with energy commodities remaining near lows due to expectations of increasing supply, while industrial metals recovered. Gold seems to be the closest to pricing in a recession in the US. Although the probability of that happening in the near term seems lower than in early-April, risks remain to our Overweight allocation to cyclical commodities.